Hawaii nursing homes COVID-19 cases low compared to national numbers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i had the lowest rate of deaths in nursing homes for staff and residents over a four week period ending Dec. 20, 2020 in the nation according to the AARP Nursing Home COVID-19 dashboard.

Hawai`i nursing homes had three resident cases, nine staff cases and no deaths during that time frame.

Nursing homes in Hawaii had less than 5% COVID-19 cases from Nov. 23 to Dec. 20 compared to nursing homes on the mainland who had a little more than 58%.

Staff coronavirus cases were only about 17% in Hawaii compared with 87% nationwide.

The full COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard is available at www.aarp.org/nursinghomedashboard.