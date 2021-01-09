Hawaii Nature Center celebrates 40th anniversary with trees event

Hawaii Nature Center, Honolulu, January 9, 2021, COURTESY: HAWAII NATURE CENTER

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Nature Center celebrated its 40th anniversary with one of may events to come.

It happened on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in the morning.

Children and their parents went on a guided tour of the forest as they chose items which they used in a craft to take home.

The anniversary celebration also includes an event for children on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6.

