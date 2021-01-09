Hawaii Nature Center celebrates 40th anniversary with trees event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Nature Center celebrated its 40th anniversary with one of may events to come.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It happened on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in the morning.

Children and their parents went on a guided tour of the forest as they chose items which they used in a craft to take home.

The anniversary celebration also includes an event for children on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6.