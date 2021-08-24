Hawaii National Guard will continue to support all counties with COVID response

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii National Guard’s Joint Task Force (HING JTF) will continue to support all counties with their response to COVID as cases remain high across the islands.
The HING JTF’s federal orders were supposed to end in September but have now been extended until the end of December, following Gov. David Ige’s request to President Joe Biden.
“Based on the current rise in COVID-19 infections, the Hawaiʻi National Guard Leadership assessed that we would likely need to continue our support to the Counties and State of Hawaiʻi in their efforts to mitigate COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi, Jr., HING JTF commander. “The Hawaiʻi National Guard is prepared to continue providing assistance to the state and counties.”
Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page
About 550 Soldiers and Airmen are supporting multiple state agencies with airport passenger thermal screenings, administering rapid swab tests and vaccines, and distributing personal protective equipment. The HING JTF are also supporting COVID mapping assistance and public health outreach for at-risk communities.