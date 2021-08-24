Hawaii National Guard will continue to support all counties with COVID response

This April 7, 2020 photo from the U.S. Army National Guard shows soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry, Hawaii National Guard (HING) medically screening passengers departing the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. HING soldiers began assisting the Airport Fire Department with screening 100% of arriving and departing passengers on April 6, and will continue to assist throughout the COVID-19 response. (Sgt. John Schoebel/U.S. Army National Guard via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii National Guard’s Joint Task Force (HING JTF) will continue to support all counties with their response to COVID as cases remain high across the islands.

The HING JTF’s federal orders were supposed to end in September but have now been extended until the end of December, following Gov. David Ige’s request to President Joe Biden.

“Based on the current rise in COVID-19 infections, the Hawaiʻi National Guard Leadership assessed that we would likely need to continue our support to the Counties and State of Hawaiʻi in their efforts to mitigate COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi, Jr., HING JTF commander. “The Hawaiʻi National Guard is prepared to continue providing assistance to the state and counties.”

About 550 Soldiers and Airmen are supporting multiple state agencies with airport passenger thermal screenings, administering rapid swab tests and vaccines, and distributing personal protective equipment. The HING JTF are also supporting COVID mapping assistance and public health outreach for at-risk communities.