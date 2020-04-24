Hawaii National Guard delivered surgical masks in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii National Guard in Hilo is delivering 200,000 surgical masks donated by Every1Hawaii.
They will be distributed islandwide to the vulnerable and resource-limited population through Vibrant Hawaii’s network of charitable organizations.
