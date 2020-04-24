1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Caldwell announces plans for food assistance to recently unemployed individuals Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 holds Friday briefing

Hawaii National Guard delivered surgical masks in Hilo

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY COUNTY OF HAWAII

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii National Guard in Hilo is delivering 200,000 surgical masks donated by Every1Hawaii.

They will be distributed islandwide to the vulnerable and resource-limited population through Vibrant Hawaii’s network of charitable organizations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

77° / 66°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 0% 77° 66°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 65°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

67°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories