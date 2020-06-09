Hawaii National Bank opens all branches for regular business hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii National Bank is pleased to announce that regular business hours will resume Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at all branch locations throughout Oahu, Maui and the Island of Hawaii.

The bank is closely monitoring guidance from State and Federal health officials regarding COVID-19. Bank locations and hours can be found at HawaiiNational.bank, along with an updated resource page that includes information about safety measures.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 All branch locations will follow social distancing guidelines to encourage 6 feet of space between customers. Floor decals, special signage and protective teller station shields will be used throughout branches, and additional sanitizing measures will be taken.

 Staff will wear protective face masks, and customers are encouraged to do so. Customers may be asked to temporarily remove face masks for identification purposes.

 All branches will continue to dedicate the first hour of operations, Monday through Friday, to service customers ages 60 and older and others considered high-risk by health officials.

Hawaii National Bank encourages all Hawaii residents to participate in its Hometown Heroes program, which recognizes individuals who are making a difference. Nominate by visiting Heroes.HawaiiNational.bank or following @HawaiiNationalBank on Instagram and submitting a few brief details about how the nominee has gone above and beyond to serve their community. Each nominee will be entered for a chance to win $100 cash. The program is open through June 18, 2020.