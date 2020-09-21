Hawaii musicians participate in U.S. Youth Orchestras eFestival

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Concerts and live events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but young musicians continue playing on.

The Hawaii Youth Symphony has teamed up with other symphonies nationwide to showcase their talents for an eFestival called We Never Stopped Making Music.

The festival aired live on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The hope is to share the importance of continuing music education in communities through these difficult times.

“In March, when, when all of our programs were disrupted, we all teachers had to find a way to adapt and respond to this,” Joseph Stepec/Hawaii symphony program director. “So many of us created these online videos. And so tomorrow we’ll be show casing these videos. We’re all adapting. We’re all finding a way and it’s important to have hope and continue delivering high quality artistic work for audiences.”

“I’m encouraging all the musicians out there to keep making music in this time, because music is a way to bring everybody joy in a time where everybody has low spirits,” said Alizah Chao, Hawaii Youth Symphony student alumna.

The virual event is at 2 p.m. Hawaii time via Zoom and Youtube live. For more information, visit NJYS.org.

