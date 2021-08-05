Hawaii mother, baby: Coronavirus survivors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a celebration Colleen Bonds could never have imagined: Being cheered on for surviving as she left The Queen’s Medical Center.

Bonds said, she is a success story at Queen’s Intensive Care Unit.

“I’m a success story in this ICU” said Colleen Bonds. “I’ve heard there’s a lot of really sick people all around me right now who are in really bad situations and are going to be here a long time.”  

The 36-year-old Oahu resident was admitted to The Queen’s Medical Center ICU on Friday, July 23. She was pregnant and had opted not to get vaccinated because she lost a previous pregnancy.

“I remember I was being put under, signing some papers authorizing a C-section if need be. I didn’t think it was going to be needed and then I remember a little bit of waking up and them telling me they had taken her,” Bonds said.

Bonds was put on a ventilator during the same day that she was admitted into the ICU. Her baby was delivered by emergency C-section two days later on Sunday, July 25.

“I remember a doctor coming in to visit and shortly after I was pulled off the ventilator and told me I nearly died,” Bonds said.

Her daughter was also lucky despite being delivered 12 weeks early and weighing just 3 pounds.

“They actually said they had a really hard time keeping me sedated enough after they told me they had taken my daughter because I just wanted to see her, I guess,” she said.

Bonds got to meet her baby for the very first time a full 10 days after giving birth. She was a beaming new mom with a completely new perspective.

“Yeah absolutely. It’s completely changed the way I feel about things,” Bonds said. “I had no idea I was going to get as sick as I did. I’m 36. I’m healthy and young.”

She now has a message to others: Get the facts and speak with a doctor.

“And take it seriously, take it seriously,” Bonds said. “It’s like, me and my husband both got really sick. It’s no joke”

