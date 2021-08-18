Hawaii mayor urges governor to reinstate trans-Pacific travel restrictions for everyone

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth asked Gov. David Ige to reinstate the pre-travel COVID-19 testing policy for all trans-Pacific travelers on Wednesday, Aug. 18, regardless of their vaccination status and residency.
Mayor Roth cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as the reason for his request.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
Roth added that Hawaii Island hospitals are already at capacity as of Wednesday. Those who are fully vaccinated in the United States are currently able to skip pre-travel testing and a mandatory quarantine when they arrive in Hawaii.
Click here to read Mayor Roth’s full request to Gov. David Ige.