Hawaii mayor urges governor to reinstate trans-Pacific travel restrictions for everyone

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth asked Gov. David Ige to reinstate the pre-travel COVID-19 testing policy for all trans-Pacific travelers on Wednesday, Aug. 18, regardless of their vaccination status and residency.

Mayor Roth cited the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as the reason for his request.

Roth added that Hawaii Island hospitals are already at capacity as of Wednesday. Those who are fully vaccinated in the United States are currently able to skip pre-travel testing and a mandatory quarantine when they arrive in Hawaii.

Click here to read Mayor Roth’s full request to Gov. David Ige.