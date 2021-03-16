Hawaii Mayor Mitch Roth receives Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 16, at the Edith Kanakaʻole Tennis Stadium in Hilo.
The Department of Health hosted the vaccination pod and required participants to pre-register.
Tuesday’s pod was the County of Hawaii’s first public administration of the newly authorized one-dose vaccine.
Mayor Roth was qualified for the vaccine as an essential worker under Phase 1B of Hawaii’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Mayor Roth was released from the hospital on Wednesday, Jan. 20, after almost two weeks in recovery from an apparent heart attack.