Hawaii mayor commends community for Labor Day efforts; 1 citation issued

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County officials commended residents for their efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 over the Labor Day weekend on Thursday, Sept. 8, and said only one citation was issued for violating Mayor Mitch Roth’s emergency rules over the three-day span.

Mayor Roth limited social gatherings to 10 people — indoors and outdoors — and all pavilions were closed while canopies and pop-up tents were not allowed at parks and beaches.

Officials said the lone citation was issued after a canopy was illegally used at a beach park in Hilo. Officials said patrons were otherwise compliant when “a few other verbal warnings were issued.”

“We are extremely proud of the community for stepping up over the holiday weekend and taking this virus seriously. Because of the efforts of everyone islandwide to limit gatherings, we are confident that we will not see a spike in cases over the coming weeks as a direct result of community gatherings in celebration of Labor Day. That said, as Mayor, it is incredibly humbling to see our residents step up time and time again to do what is right for everyone in a broader effort to protect and care for each other. It is really because of the aloha in and around our communities are we able to continue to thrive through this pandemic and beyond.” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth

County and State entities worked together to increase presence and patrols at beaches and parks, officials said, and investigations found everyone to be in compliance after several tips were sent to the police non-emergency line.

The emergency rules for Hawaii County will remain in effect until Monday, Oct. 4, unless they are extended, superseded or amended.