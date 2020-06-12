Hawaii marriage registrations down 82% in April 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of marriages registered with the Hawaii Department of Health dropped significantly during the pandemic.

According to the DOH, the number of marriages registered dropped from 1,621 in March 2019 to 1,287 in 2020.

In April, registrations plunged even further from 1,584 in April 2019 to just 281 in April 2020. That is an 82% drop from the year before.

Todd Oshiro is the owner of Always Flowers. He said the coronavirus has drastically impacted his business.

“In three months it was something like 38 cancellations because it’s not only the last few months, we’re looking at cancellations through July, August and now September,” Oshiro explained.

Julie Aragaki is the owner of The Best Hawaii Wedding.

The wedding coordinator said the majority of her clients are from out-of-state.

“I want to say maybe 10% are local, and the rest, the 90%, are destination. So with the state being shut down, yeah it’s been a little tricky,” Aragaki explained.

Aragaki said her company is now having to get creative with the changing wedding industry.

“People are always going to get married. It’s just the way we do weddings that is going to be a little bit different than before,” she said.

THE LATEST ON KHON2