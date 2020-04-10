Hawaii man charged in connection to threatening police with COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police arrest and charged a 53-year-old Hilo man for several offenses including threatening police with the COVID-19 virus.

On Thursday, April 9, at about 9:45 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers arrested a man in the parking lot of the South Hilo police station. The suspect identified as Gregory Storm, a 53-year-old man from Hilo, was wanted in connection with a resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle case that occurred earlier in the day.

While being taken into custody, Storm told the arresting officers he had the COVID-19 virus and coughed intentionally in their face. The suspect was then transported to Hilo Medical Center for minor injuries where he was treated and released.

The suspect was examined by Hawaii Fire Department medics and Hilo Medical Center staff and determined that there were no symptoms of the COVID-19-virus, and it is not believed that he actually carried the virus.

The suspect was charged with resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless endangering in the second degree, prohibited acts during emergency management, two counts of terroristic threatening in the second degree and no no-fault insurance.

Storm is currently being held at the East Hawaii Detention Facility with $3,025 total bail.