Hawaii Lt. Gov. encourages people to stay home, and play some funky music

(Courtesy of Lt. Gov. Josh Green)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the number of COVID-19 cases rises day by day, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green wants folks to stay at home.

But you might wonder, what does one of our state leaders do when he’s not busy ensuring the safety of Hawaii’s residents?

Here’s your answer: he bakes cookies!

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Lt. Gov. Green showed off his skills in the kitchen, encouraging folks to: “Stay home. Bake cookies for family. Dance a little. Stop the spread of covid-19.”

Check the video out.

