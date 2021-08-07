Hawaii long-term care home has 10 coronavirus cases among fully vaccinated residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An official with Hilo Medical Center said 12 residents at the Hale Ho’ola Hamakua long-term care home in Honokaa tested positive for COVID-19. The official also confirmed that ten of the infected residents were fully vaccinated.

The cases started with a fully vaccinated staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, July 25, according to Elena Cabatu, director of Marketing and Public & Legislative Affairs at Hilo Medical Center.

No staff or residents at Hale Ho’ola Hamakua had been hospitalized as of Saturday, Aug. 7, Cabatu said.

Cabatu added that all of the individuals who tested positive currently had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.