Hawaii lieutenant governor witnesses toll of COVID-19 on healthcare workers

FILE – Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green speaks with nurses at Straub Medical Center to discuss the toll of COVID-19 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 18, 2021. (Hawaii Pacific Health photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green visited Straub Medical Center on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and got a first-hand look at the toll that the latest surge of COVID-19 is taking on healthcare workers.

Doctors and nurses at Straub said there were 336 patients in their COVID unit as of Wednesday morning, 39 were at least partially vaccinated and the rest — 90% — were unvaccinated.

“We are full. We are stressed,” said Straub Cheif Operating Officer Travis Clegg. “We’re managing day-by-day and we really, really look to the public for help in terms of masking, getting your shots if you’re eligible. If every percentage of folks who goes out there and gets that done, it does make a difference.

“They’re stretched thin. Everyone is stretched thin across the state. We’re reaching critical capacity, that’s why there’s gonna’ be additional healthcare personnel coming to the state for the next 60 days to help us out.” Lt. Gov. Josh Green

Health officials said this situation is putting everyone at risk and they are appealing to those who have not gotten vaccinated to do so, or mask up and avoid gatherings.