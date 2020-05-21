Hawaii lawmakers raise concern on notifying crime victims during the inmate release process

HONOLULU (KHON2) — House lawmakers held a briefing Wednesday afternoon to get an update on the process of inmate releases.

One issue that came up was a letter that was received in April from crime victims advocates.

The letter asks that victims be given notification at least 72 hours prior to the release of their offender and requests for the offenders’ addresses.

The letter was sent to Judge Dan Foley.

“But that is not or was not a decision for me to make,” said Special Master Judge Dan Foley. “It’s certainly something, I can assure you that it’s been raised by prosecutors throughout this process and some and some of the concerns they have regarding the time frame.”

“If not you, then whose job would it be to notify crime victims in advance of their release of their offenders?” Rep. Gregg Takayama, who is the Public Safety, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee Chair.

“Generally, its the prosecutor’s who does that,” Judge Foley replied to Rep. Takayama.

Lawmakers also asked if Judge Foley was overseeing any Hawaii inmates in Arizona, but there are no motions for early release there.