Hawaii lawmakers pass bill for schools to disclose COVID-19 cases

HONOLULU (KHON) — State lawmakers last week wrapped up the 2021 legislative session marked by a generous influx of federal aid along with several key bills heading to Gov. David Ige’s desk.

One of the bills that passed final reading was SB811, which would require the Hawaii State Department of Education to report COVID-19 cases by school.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association has been calling for this change since last summer.

The department currently reports cases by complex areas, not by individual schools. Starting in July, HIDOE would be required to publish a weekly report on schools that have a student, staff member, or affiliated individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following information must be disclosed:

The school’s name;

The date the COVID-19 positive test result was reported to the school; and

The date that the positively tested individual was last on the school campus.

Ige has two months to decide whether he will sign, veto or allow the proposal to become law without his signature.