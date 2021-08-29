Hawaii lab expands COVID testing, vaccinations through September

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — S&G Labs of Hawaii announced they are expanding its free COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in West Oahu to be available throughout September.

The public will be available to get tested or vaccinated every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the entire month of September.

These pop-up clinics will be located at the old KMART parking lot in Kapolei (500 Kamokila Blvd, Kapolei, HI 96707).

Anyone who wants to get tested for the coronavirus or vaccinated must bring an ID and a proof of insurance card.

People can register to get tested here or register to get vaccinated here.