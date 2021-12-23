Hawaii jury trials postponed again in response to surge in COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jury trials have been further postponed until Feb. 28, 2022, after the recent emergence of the omicron variant.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued the order to reduce the number of people congregating in the judiciary facilities, protecting court users and judiciary personnel.

Early Aug. 2021 was the last time juries were closed due to record numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates surging. During the week of Nov. 15, jury trials resumed when the pandemic conditions stabilized.

The statewide mandate on safety measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 was declared on March 4, 2020, by Gov. David Ige.