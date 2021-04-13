Hawaii J&J clinics may switch shots, reschedule after pause

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health says vaccination clinics that were to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may offer the Moderna vaccine instead or reschedule.

The announcement comes after the U.S. recommended pausing use of the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say they are investigating unusual clots that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The acting FDA commissioner said she expected the pause to last a matter of days.

Most people vaccinated in Hawaii have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which each require two doses. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose.