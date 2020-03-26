Hawaii Island woman violates court order, gets arrested for breaking Gov. Ige’s stay-at-home order

Hawaii Island Police report that 43-year-old Carissa Glende of Kailua-Kona was arrested for violating a court order after going to a residence in Captain Cook, throwing a rock at a window and starting an argument with occupants of the home.

Additionally, since she was not at her current place of residence during the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation, she was also arrested for Prohibited Acts (Emergency Management) under Section 127A-29 Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes.

She was subsequently charged for both offenses and bail has been set at $4000.00. She is presently at the Kona Police Station Cellblock, awaiting the next court appearance.