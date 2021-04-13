Hawaii Island residents driver’s license renewal deadline extended

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island residents with a driver’s license that expires on or after March 16, 2020 can have until June 8 to renew.

This is because more than 30,000 renewals were impacted by COVID-19 in 2020.

An appointment is required to renew.

To get an appointment, visit hawaiicounty.gov/renewal.

The extended deadline is part of the Mayor’s 7th Supplementary Emergency Proclamation signed on April 12, and the Governor’s 19th Emergency Proclamation signed on Friday, April 9.

