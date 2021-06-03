Hawaii Island prison reports 22 inmates, 2 staff test positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported 22 inmates and two staff members at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, June 3.

The positive cases were reported due to mass testing that is underway at HCCC. A total of 84 inmate results and 47 staff results were received Thursday.

There are a total of 99 positive inmate cases and 13 positive staff cases at HCCC as of Thursday, DPS officials said.

All inmate movement going out of the facility has been suspended as a precaution while HCCC’s pandemic protocol is enacted. HCCC health care staff, Health Department officials and the Hawaii National Guard are implementing ongoing testing at the facility.

DPS officials encouraged staff and inmates to voluntarily get tested and receive a COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.

“Vaccinations are a critical part of the Department of Public Safety’s efforts to mitigate spread of the virus among employees as well as the inmate population. The constant intake and release of pre-trial detainees in the jails make it difficult for PSD to fully vaccinate this population, but facility health care staff and DOH are working hard to educate inmates on the safety of the vaccine. PSD health care staff and DOH teams regularly put out information to staff and inmates on vaccination opportunities and make themselves available in the facilities to answer questions.” Max Otani, Department of Public Safety director

Below is a list of inmate test results at other DPS facilities on Thursday:

Oahu Community Correctional Center: Seven negative inmate test results

Women’s Community Correctional Center: One negative inmate test result.

