Hawaii Island prison reports 2 new inmate coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials confirmed two inmates at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, May 26, while two inmates tested negative.

The DPS also reported one positive inmate served his full sentence and was released into quarantine housing provided by the Department of Health.

The two positive inmate cases confirmed Wednesday brings the total positive inmate cases at HCCC to six. Two of the three housing units at HCCC have been quarantined.

All inmate movement going out of the facility has also been suspended as a precaution while HCCC’s pandemic protocol is enacted.

Department of Health officials and facility health care staff have begun contact tracing and are working to coordinate voluntary testing for staff and inmates.

Below is a list of inmate test results at other DPS facilities on Wednesday:

Oahu Community Correctional Center: 33 negative inmate test results.

Maui Community Correctional Center: One negative inmate test result.

Halawa Correctional Facility: One negative inmate test result.

DPS officials say two positive active cases among recruits are still in quarantine, one of which remains hospitalized.

