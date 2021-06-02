Hawaii Island prison reports 2 new coronavirus cases among staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported two staff members at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center (HCCC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 2.

No new inmates tested positive at HCCC on Wednesday, according to DPS officials.

The two positive cases among staff reported Tuesday bring the total staff positives at HCCC to 11.

Below is a list of inmate test results at other DPS facilities on Wednesday:

Oahu Community Correctional Center: 24 negative inmate test results.

Maui Community Correctional Center: 12 negative inmate test results.

Halawa Correctional Facility: Two negative inmate test results.

Kulani Correctional Facility: Two negative inmate test results

Waiawa Correctional Facility: One negative test result.

