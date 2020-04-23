Hawaii Island police report 70 violations for stay at home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department continued enforcement on the island and reported that on the fourth week of enforcement, April 15 through 21, there were 70 violations against the governor’s stay at home order.

Officials say that 15 people were arrested, 53 were cited, and that criminal cases were initiated against two people.

Here’s the break down by district:

South Hilo District: Seven people arrested, 11 people cited

Kona District: Six people arrested, 21 people cited

South Kohala District: Two people arrested, four people cited, two cases

Puna District: Eight people cited

Kau District: Five people cited

Hamakua: Four people cited

Officials say that some of those who were cited ignored the repeated warnings given by police, congregated and loitered along the road or at a park, or beach area.