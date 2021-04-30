Big Island extends post-arrival COVID-19 test requirement for Trans-Pacific travelers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island will continue its post-arrival COVID-19 testing program for Trans-Pacific travelers at both Hilo and Kona airports through May 10.

Post-arrival tests will only be mandatory for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

Travelers who can provide proof of vaccination, with the final vaccination date being at least fourteen days prior to arrival, will be granted exemption.

The original date for the post-arrival testing program to end was May 1. However, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth wanted it to continue as the state moves toward its debut of vaccination exemptions for inter-island travel on May 11.

“Our program has been extremely successful thus far in keeping our numbers some of the best in the Nation. However, as we continue to see an incredible amount of travelers arrive who have been completely vaccinated, we feel that it is now safe to transition out of the post-arrival testing program completely,” Roth said in a statement on Friday, April 30. “We hope that moving away from our testing program to adhere to the State’s vaccination exemption programs will help alleviate confusion for both visitors and kamaʻāina alike – making it easier for our residents to visit family and friends they haven’t seen in far too long.”