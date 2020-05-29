Hawaii Island churches reopen May 30, “most businesses” June 1

HONOLULU (KHON) — In a press release, Hawaii Island Mayor Harry Kim announced the reopening of churches and places of worship on Saturday, May 30, and the reopening of “most businesses” starting June 1.

Businesses opening on June 1 are:

“ Indoor gathering places : Including, but not limited to, billiards halls, bowling alleys, but not arcades or gaming places.

: Including, but not limited to, billiards halls, bowling alleys, but not arcades or gaming places. Indoor exercise facilities : Includes gyms and fitness centers and indoor pools. Includes facilities that are not “gyms” or “fitness centers” but offer classes or group exercises such as yoga, aerobics, Zumba, dance, Pilates, weight lifting, athletics clubs, and martial arts clubs, but there shall be no physical contact.

: Includes gyms and fitness centers and indoor pools. Includes facilities that are not “gyms” or “fitness centers” but offer classes or group exercises such as yoga, aerobics, Zumba, dance, Pilates, weight lifting, athletics clubs, and martial arts clubs, but there shall be no physical contact. Museums and theaters .

. Outdoor spaces : Includes ocean tours, outside pools and summer camps.

: Includes ocean tours, outside pools and summer camps. Personal services : Includes tattoo operators and acupuncturists.

: Includes tattoo operators and acupuncturists. Other real estate services : Including open houses for general public viewing, real estate agent caravans and broker open houses. Property viewing, inspections, surveys, and appraisals may be conducted by appointment only with social distancing requirements maintained at all times.

: Including open houses for general public viewing, real estate agent caravans and broker open houses. Property viewing, inspections, surveys, and appraisals may be conducted by appointment only with social distancing requirements maintained at all times. Other retail and repair: Including the rental of recreational and sports equipment.”

The press release states all businesses may open except for:

“Transient accommodations (bed and breakfast, short-term rentals and time-shares) may not open except where workers of essential businesses or operations are renting or staying. Current occupants who have pre-booked at transient accommodations may stay until the end of the pre-booked period. These restrictions are in place until the travel quarantine restrictions are lifted;

Bars, nightclubs, arcades and other public gathering venues where social distancing measures are difficult to implement;

Contact sports;

Events and other gatherings greater than 10 persons until allowed by Governor’s Proclamation.”

Businesses that are reopening must follow the following safety guidelines:

“Safe practices set forth in Proclamation 8 as may be supplemented and Rule 4, including: Use of face masks; Hand hygiene—hand washing or hand sanitizers made available, especially upon entry; Surface cleaning—regular cleaning/disinfection of surfaces and objects touched by the public and employees Physical distancing—internal controls to maintain 6’ distancing; limits on number of persons allowed in the establishment based on the size of the establishment in order to maintain the physical distancing requirements; Protection of high-risk populations—separate hours or other accommodations to protect the senior and other vulnerable population; Stay home if sick directives; Signage informing customers and employees of the safe practices requirements.

Higher levels of safety precautions specified by Governor’s proclamations, State rules, County proclamations or rules, CDC, OSHA, NIOSH, and/or industry-specific guidance.”

The press release also states that “Individuals at higher risk should continue to minimize time and contacts outside the household.” Additionally, “Swimming pools, gymnasiums, and community centers will remain closed at this time.”

These rules are currently set to continue through June 30.