Hawaii inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center to be mass tested for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) has ordered mass testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona. The testing will begin Thursday and is expected to be completed in one day.

Fifty-two Hawaii inmates have been in medical isolation at Saguaro with active positive COVID-19 cases, seven are in the hospital, ten are in medical isolation awaiting test results and 741 are in a precautionary 14-day quarantine. There are a total of 1,082 Hawaii inmates at the facility.

“The Department is in constant communication with the Saguaro facility administration. The Warden and I both agreed that expedited testing is necessary to identify hotspots and contain the spread. Saguaro is bringing in nurses from other facilities so they can accomplish testing in one day. The facility has its isolation/quarantine plans ready to go once results are received, and staff have assured us they are following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines for correctional facilities,” said Fred Hyun, acting PSD director.

