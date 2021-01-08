Hawaii inmate dies at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety confirms a Hawaii inmate at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona has died.
The department says the medical examiner classified the death as COVID-19-related.
The inmate is a male over 65 years old.
Due to privacy no further information is being released.
The Department of Public Safety reports there are no active inmate cases in the Arizona facility.
The last two positive inmate cases were medically cleared on Jan. 4.
