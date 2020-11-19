Hawaii inmate at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona dies of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A male Saguaro Correctional Center inmate, who was 60-69 years old with underlying medical conditions, died on Tuesday at an Arizona hospital. He was admitted on October 19 for treatment of a medical condition. This is the first death of a Hawai‘i inmate identified in medical examiner’s reports as a COVID-19-related death. No additional information is being provided to protect individual medical privacy.

“We have been in contact with his family and let them know that our heartfelt condolences and thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said Tommy Johnson, deputy director for Corrections. “We will be bringing him home to Hawai‘i for his family.”

Mass testing of all Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ was completed Thursday, October 29. The 662 inmates with first-round negative test results are undergoing re-testing as part of surge testing efforts at the facility.

The current test results of the entire Hawai‘i inmate population at Saguaro are broken down as follows: