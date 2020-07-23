Hawaii hotels suffering due to lack of tourism

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii’s hotels are suffering due to the lack of visitors coming into the islands.
According the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s hotel performance report for June, room revenues statewide dropped 94% last month to 22.3 million dollars, compared to June of 2019.
Demand dropped by nearly 90%, and supply has also dropped 45%, as many properties closed or reduced operations.
