HONOLULU (KHON2) — COVID-19 cases nationwide are on the rise yet again despite mask mandates ending, more events taking place and people returning to the normal pre-pandemic life.

However, with the uptick in cases nationwide, some hospitals are keeping a close eye on current COVID-19 numbers in case they need to prepare for an influx of patients once again.

Hawaii’s daily average case count is currently 210 with a positivity rate of 7.1%. Statewide 77.2% of residents are fully vaccinated being one of the most vaccinated states in the country.

Dr. Melinda Aston with Hawai’i Pacific Health said like hospitals on the mainland they too are watching the numbers and preparing if necessary.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we continue to monitor the situation and utilize the appropriate personal protective equipment through Hawai‘i Pacific Health facilities,” said Aston. “That currently does include N95 masks where appropriate for the individual patient and the clinical task being performed.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only recommends wearing a mask indoors when you are in a high COVID-19 community level and are ages 2 or older. The entire state of Hawaii is categorized in the low community spread category, meaning it is only recommended to wear a mask if you are sick and need to be around others or caring for someone who has COVID-19.

They also recommend wearing one if you are at an increased risk for severe illness or live with someone at higher risk.

And with variants constantly changing, some variants might emerge and disappear while others persist. The CDC said they and other public health organizations monitor all variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 in the U.S. and globally.

To check Hawaii’s current COVID status, head to the Hawaii State Department of Health’s website or click here . To get up-to-date information on mask wearing from the CDC, visit their website.