Hawaii hospitals gearing up for COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Dec. 10 to review the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. Hospitals in Hawaii are already preparing for the expected shipment.

Hawaii hospitals, health care systems and the Department of Health want to be ready for the delivery if the FDA grants the Pfizer vaccine an emergency use authorization.

Staff at Queen’s Medical Center are conducting drills that include accepting mock shipments of the vaccine and storing it.

The drills contained a thermal container to keep the vaccine cold to simulate the same environment the real vaccines will arrive in.

The FDA will review Modernas application for its vaccine on Dec. 17.