Hawaii high school band students representing four islands perform virtual concert

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With many school band programs not able to meet in person for more than a year due to COVID-19, the University at Mānoa Bands decided to organize virtual performances to allow students to perform.

Approximately 50 students representing 24 different high schools on four islands were selected to participate.

They individually recorded their own parts, which were then edited together into two video performances.

Students got lessons with UH Mānoa faculty, and students worked with guest composers.

Local singer and songwriter Raiatea Helm joined the effort in “Kaulana Nā Pua.”

The other song is called “Joy.”