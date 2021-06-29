Hawaii health officials to discuss #HIGotVaccinated impact on vaccination rate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii health officials will be holding a news conference on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss how the #HIGotVaccinated campaign has impacted the state’s vaccination rate.

With one day left to enter the prize giveaway, the campaign also plans to announce extending the campaign into July due to popular demand. The third round of winners will be announced on July 2.

Anyone in Hawaii can now call 2-1-1 to receive help in entering the contest over the phone. The free and confidential helpline is equipped to assist callers in more than 240 languages through translation services.

If you have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot of Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson, you are eligible to enter from any island in Hawaii. Click here to enter.

So far, nearly 20 businesses have donated prizes to incentivize vaccination, and more than 80 businesses are offering discounts and deals through June for those who are vaccinated.