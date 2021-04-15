Hawaii health officials issue reminder of COVID-19 safety guidelines following cluster report

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii health officials are reminding the public, especially those who are out working, to wear a mask and socially distance.

The message comes after a COVID-19 cluster was reported among retail store workers.

Out of four cases, three were detected within a couple of days of each other. The fourth case tested positive 10 days into the quarantine period after developing fatigue and intermittent cough.

The coworkers reported close contact with each other, including hugging, while at work. All were unvaccinated at the time of exposure.

The workers did not provide details on consistency of mask wearing in the workplace.

