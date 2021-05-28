Hawaii health officials investigating COVID-19 clusters related to employee training

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In this week’s cluster report, state health officials are investigating COVID-19 clusters linked to employee training.

Out of the 41 employees who attended, 20 tested positive for the virus, and 15 were considered secondary cases.

Two employees were hospitalized, and one was in the the intensive care unit.

The report says COVID-19 mitigation measures were in place, but some parts of the training required physical contact and unmasked scenarios.

