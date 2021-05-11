Hawaii health care workers organize candlelight vigil to honor those affected by coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kaiser Permanente health care workers, union members from UNITE HERE Local 5 and Hawaii Nurses and Healthcare Professionals have organized a candlelight vigil to honor those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The vigil will take place at the Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.

Moanalua Medical Center is located at 3288 Moanalua Rd. and organizers are asking the public to meet at 6:30 p.m.

The vigil is meant to recognize the sacrifices that essential workers have had to make and to remember those who have died due to COVID-19.

Dozens of Kaiser health care workers, hotel workers and community members will be in attendance at the vigil.

