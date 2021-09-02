Hawaii governor urges resident responsibility before Labor Day to avoid ‘worst-case scenario’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige urged everyone in the islands to behave responsibly as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

He called the delta variants impact on Hawaii hospitals unprecedented and disastrous in a video statement released on Thursday, Sept. 2.

“Because of COVID, our hospital system across the state is in danger of moving toward a worst-case scenario. If that happens, healthcare leaders warn that choices will have to be made, people may not receive the care they need, and some will die.” Hawaii Gov. David Ige

The governor did not issue any mandates or restrictions; He instead asked everyone to do their part.

“Your choices can help our community prevent the worst-case scenario in our hospital system,” Ige said. “Please act responsibly this holiday weekend and moving forward – as we battle this highly transmissible and deadly virus. Do it – for the sake of your family, our community and our state.”

Ige asked residents to avoid large gatherings and close contacts over the holiday weekend. He even suggested setting self-imposed curfews and limiting certain high-risk activities because hospitals are at their limits.