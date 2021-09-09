Hawaii governor to require COVID vaccine or testing status from contractors, visitors at State facilities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed an executive order that will require contractors and visitors at State facilities to provide their COVID-19 vaccination or testing status before entry starting Monday, Sept. 13.

Verification of vaccination or testing status can be done via digital or hardcopy documentation, according to Executive Order 21-07.

In part, the order says, ” ensuring the safety of the government workforce during this ongoing escalation in COVID-19 cases, the hospitalizations, and deaths resulting from the delta variant is essential for continued operation and service to the public, and now requires additional protections to the State workforce and public by requiring contractors and visitors to provide their vaccination or testing status as a condition of entry onto State property and into State facilities.”

According to the order, all contractors who enter, work, or provide services in a State facility must:

Identify all employees accessing state facilities

Attest to whether employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, partially vaccinated (one of two doses), or not vaccinated for COVID-19

Provide weekly verification that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated employees are being COVID-19 tested with a negative result once or twice a week, as determined by the state department/agency receiving the goods/services

Wear a mask at all times while in the State facility, and physically distance themselves from others

All visitors who make contact with State employees at a State facility must:

Provide verification of being fully vaccinated

Provide a negative COVID-19 test result if not fully vaccinated

Wear a mask at all times while in the state facility, and physically distance themselves from others.

A “visitor” is defined in the order as a person who enters a State facility and is not an employee, volunteer, vendor, contractor or employee of a contractor.

The order does not include visitors to beaches, beach parks and other outdoor State properties, people under 12-years old, students who attend Department of Education public or charter schools, inmates at State correctional facilities, patients in State hospitals, residents in State housing projects, people who enter State airports and travel to another airport in Hawaii and people who make deliveries to State facilities that leave within 10 minutes.