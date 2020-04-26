Hawaii governor reverses exemption for flower deliveries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was previously reported that there was an exemption for florists but Governor David Ige says that he did not make that decision.

Floral shops started gearing up to open for contactless deliveries after getting approval from the State.

KHON2 previously spoke with Watanabe Floral, who says that they pushed hard for this exemption because mothers should always be celebrated especially this year.

But the governor says that the approval wasn’t from him and that he wasn’t aware.

“I think that the permission was granted prematurely,” said Gov. Ige. “I was not aware that it was granted.”

He adds that the person who authorized it did not have the authority to make that decision. Officials did not disclose who it was.

KHON2 reached out to the Governor’s Office who confirmed that the exemption was reversed.

