Hawaii governor rejects Maui mayor’s request to increase certain occupancy limits

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige rejected Maui Mayor Mike Victorino’s request to increase occupancy limits to 75% in restaurants and bars on Friday, May 28.

The governor informed Mayor Victorino of his decision Friday and said he prefers a statewide approach to occupancy rules.

Gov. Ige says he wants Hawaii to have 60% of its residents vaccinated before he allows higher occupancy at restaurants and bars. Mayor Victorino had requested to increase restaurant and bar occupancy from 50% to 75%.

Maui’s mayor was understanding of the governor’s rejection.

“We were responding to reasonable requests from our business community to ease restrictions in light of declining COVID-19 case counts,” Mayor Victorino said. “However, I understand Governor Ige’s reasoning. I urge everyone to get vaccinated, so we can get on the road to recovery and herd immunity.”

