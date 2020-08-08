For 4 weeks, all Oahu public school students will have to completely distance learn starting Aug. 17

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first four weeks of school, public schools on Oahu will have to completely distance learn. This is according to the governor, who made this announcement on Aug. 7.

The plan for the school year to start on Aug. 17 remains.

The Hawaii Department of Education designed three phases for Oahu schools.

From Aug. 17 through 20, students will have to physically return to campus on a “coordinated and scheduled basis.” Students will connect with their teacher, receive training on the distance learning platforms, and address issues with connectivity and access to technology.

Special considerations will be given to vulnerable students and their families for more in-person access to the school and teachers.

On Aug. 17, Oahu cafeterias will be serving only grab-and-go meals; in-person dining will not be allowed.

After-school programs will be suspended until students return to in-person blended learning models.

Going into the second phase, Aug. 24 through Sept. 11, full distance learning will be implemented. For students who do not have internet access, there will be supervised in-person learning labs at schools.

The HIDOE superintendent says that this will only be until the student is able obtain internet access.

Staff will report to their designated work sites for continued distance learning instruction. Special education services that cannot be provided in a distance learning format will be available in person.

For the third phase, Sept. 14, the HIDOE will continue to monitor the situation and work with the state to decide if it will be safe for students to return to school for “in-person blended learning.”

If distance learning will continue for the rest of the first quarter, the state says that there will be an announcement made on Sept. 8.

As for neighbor island HIDOE schools, the Aug. 17 start date remains. Reopening will continue as planned with blended learning models.

For help, the department launched the Ohana Help Desk to provide self-service and chat support for families who are having issues connecting to HIDOE systems remotely from home.

