Hawaii gov. to discuss current coronavirus situation as state sees over 300 cases Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige, Dept. of Public Safety, health officials will discuss current COVID-19 situation as state records 355 positive cases on Thursday, Aug. 13. It will take place at 2:30 p.m. according to the state.
Here are the people expected at the briefing:
- Governor David Ige
- Danette Wong Tomiyasu, Dep. Director, Dept. of Health
- Lt. Governor Josh Green
- Nolan Espinda, Director, Dept. of Public Safety
- Scott Morishige, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness
- Dr. Emily Roberson, Disease Investigation Branch Chief, Dept. of Health
