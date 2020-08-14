Hawaii gov. to discuss current coronavirus situation as state sees over 300 cases Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige, Dept. of Public Safety, health officials will discuss current COVID-19 situation as state records 355 positive cases on Thursday, Aug. 13. It will take place at 2:30 p.m. according to the state.

Here are the people expected at the briefing:

Governor David Ige

Danette Wong Tomiyasu, Dep. Director, Dept. of Health

Lt. Governor Josh Green

Nolan Espinda, Director, Dept. of Public Safety

Scott Morishige, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness

Dr. Emily Roberson, Disease Investigation Branch Chief, Dept. of Health

