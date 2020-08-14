Hawaii gov. to discuss current coronavirus situation as state sees over 300 cases Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. Ige, Dept. of Public Safety, health officials will discuss current COVID-19 situation as state records 355 positive cases on Thursday, Aug. 13. It will take place at 2:30 p.m. according to the state.

Here are the people expected at the briefing:

  • Governor David Ige  
  • Danette Wong Tomiyasu, Dep. Director, Dept. of Health 
  • Lt. Governor Josh Green  
  • Nolan Espinda, Director, Dept. of Public Safety  
  • Scott Morishige, Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness 
  • Dr. Emily Roberson, Disease Investigation Branch Chief, Dept. of Health 

