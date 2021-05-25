Hawaii Gov. Ige approves new coronavirus tier system for Kaua‘i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige approved a new COVID-19 Tier system for Kaua‘i County on Tuesday, May 25.

The new system adds Tier 5 and Tier 6 to further loosen restrictions.

Tier 5 will go into effect when 60% of Hawaii residents have been fully vaccinated and Kaua‘i’s seven-day average COVID-19 case count is less than three with a positivity rate under 1%.

Under Tier 5, groups of up to 25 will be allowed indoors and 75 will be allowed outdoors. Maximum capacity for business and activities under Tier 5 will also increase to 75%.

Tier 6 will go into effect once 70% of Hawaii residents are fully vaccinated. Tier 6 will effectively eliminate the Tier system on Kaua‘i and allow business and events to open at full capacity.

