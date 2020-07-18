Hawaii Gov. extends quarantine order for incoming travelers, more

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The mandatory 14-day quarantine order for incoming travelers will remain intact for the state.

This is according to the state Governor David Ige, who signed the 10th emergency proclamation. The proclamation will also continue a mandatory screening process for incoming travelers to Hawaii.

The pre-travel testing program is scheduled to begin on September 1. It will be addressed in the eleventh emergency proclamation in August, according to the Hawaii Governor’s Office.



The proclamation also extends the moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent, suspends certain laws to enable the governor to access CARES Act money in the Rainy Day Fund, and suspends certain post-employment benefits and pre-funding payments to the Hawai‘i Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund for FY 21, to help address the economic shortfalls resulting from COVID-19.

