Hawaii gov. appoints new acting director of public safety department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige appointed Edmund “Fred” Hyun as the temporary acting director of the state’s Department of Public Safety. This comes after former department director Nolan Espinda announced his retirement in September.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

This is effective Oct. 1 through Nov. 30. The appointment of the interim director is still to be determined, the state said.

“At the beginning of this month, I appointed Fred to serve as special master to the Department of Public Safety and conduct a top-to-bottom assessment of the department. He will continue that assignment through his new, temporary leadership role,” said Gov. Ige.

The governor added that Maria Cook will continue to assist Hyun as the deputy director for administration.

Hyun is tasked with assessing administration operations, corrections and law enforcement divisions. He will also have to investigate concerns raised by the unions about the department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After that, Hyun will have to make recommendations to address concerns and then make potential measures.

The state said that Hyun is the chair of the Hawaii Paroling Authority. However, he will have to immediately take a temporary leave of absence from his HPA position. Until he returns on Dec. 1, HPA board member Fituina Fiapule Tua will fill in as acting HPA chair.

Latest Stories on KHON2