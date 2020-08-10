Hawaii football season in jeopardy after Mountain West Conference cancels fall football schedule

Citing health and safety concerns pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountain West Conference will cancel the fall football season, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy.

The University of Hawaii is a football-only member of the Mountain West. The conference has expressed a desire to hold a season in the spring. This comes on the heels of the MAC Conference announcing that it will cancel its fall season in hopes of playing in the spring.

Last Wednesday, the Mountain West announced that its conference members would play a 10-game season in the fall consisting of two nonconference games and eight conference contests. Following Monday’s developments, that is now moot.

Robert Morris, the team Hawaii was set to face in its season opener on Sept. 26, will most likely not come to the islands after the FCS canceled its fall football playoffs last wek. The only game technically remaining for the Rainbow Warriors is a home game against NCAA independent New Mexico State on Oct. 10.

The Mountain West and MAC are the only two conferences to cancel its fall football seasons so far.

