Hawaii football players express concern towards lack of coronavirus testing as scheduled start of fall camp nears

Members of the Rainbow Warrior football team take part in strength & conditioning workouts on the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus // Twitter: @HawaiiFootball

Multiple members of the University of Hawaii football gave impassioned responses to a tweet from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Sunday morning that indicated that the team was receiving coronavirus testing. Many players denied this and expressed concern for the safety of their teammates and families.

We have not been tested. Stop the cap https://t.co/XHykvMt6XV — Mason Vega (@vega_mason) July 19, 2020

Passion is there.. Common sense is not though https://t.co/gW62qviWxP — Kaiboy (@TheKaiKaneshiro) July 19, 2020

This bigger than football man https://t.co/NfWwkyie8i — KB (@KhouryBethley) July 19, 2020

According to a UH spokesperson on Sunday, players are screened daily by the team’s medical staff and players have been tested on suspicion. But that exact number is not being released, citing privacy law.

The team has held strength and conditioning workouts on the University of Hawaii-Manoa campus since July 6.

Although the members of the Rainbow Warrior football team are generally healthy and in their late teens or early 20s, many are taking the virus seriously and concerned that they could be unknowingly spreading it to their loved ones.

Someone doesnt know the facts, or someones hiding the truth about whats going on. Multiple lads I know havnt received a test at all for this to be even remotely true. People still think this virus shit is a joke, protect these men. These are human beings not tools for wealth. https://t.co/KO4A4a1lUE — Ben Scruton (@benscruton1) July 20, 2020

For now, the Hawaii football team is scheduled to open fall camp on July 31, but that was with the season opener at Arizona on Aug. 29 in mind. Since then, the Pac-12 has canceled nonconference games for the 2020 season. The first game of the Todd Graham era at UH is now set for Sept. 26 against Robert Morris.

As more early college football games get canceled and coronavirus numbers continue to surge nationally, many see fall sports as a bleak and unlikely situation altogether. One possible solution is moving contact sports such as football to the spring.

To former UH football player and coach and ‘Bows Football Final co-host Rich Miano, holding the college football season in the spring could be a more viable option as it pertains to player safety.

“Yeah, I’d rather see that happen,” Miano told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Not be like this last semester where guys weren’t able and girls weren’t able to play for championships. They weren’t able to finish. They didn’t have the memories. So yes, I would love to see the socially distancing sports happen in the fall and sports where they can abide by the CDC rules. Then in the spring time, maybe by then there will be a vaccine. Maybe by then we’ll understand this disease a little better and then you can play the footballs and the basketballs and the wrestling, and the sports that require contact.

“Football is a game that is played, you have sweating, you’re bleeding, you’re across from one another all game long and there’s a lot of contact and there’s other sports like that as well. But I think that we must realize that the health, and it’s not just like in the classrooms, it’s not just participants, the young people that are supposedly much safer in this pandemic, but it’s the teachers, the coaches, the officials, the equipment managers, it’s the trainers. There’s a whole lot more to this beautiful world of sports than just the participant.”

As The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman pointed out, a spring college football season could cause top prospects who are eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft to sit out the season since the games would likely overlap with the draft. But to Miano, that may be the only safe way to salvage a college football season for the 2020-2021 academic year, whereas not having one altogether could become financially devastating for schools who miss out.

“I think that’s a sensible solution and I would hate to see any season canceled based upon the unknown and right now there’s still a lot of unknown for football,” Miano said.